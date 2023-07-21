Deepika Padukone, Janhvi-Khushi and others set major style statement at Manish Malhotra show; see PICS

Manish Malhotra, the celebrated fashion designer who is best known for his trend-setting Bollywood styles, recently hosted a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the famous Bollywood stars turned showstoppers for the big-scale fashion show, which was held at the Jio convention center. The Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show is now also garnering attention with its massive star-studded guests list, which includes some of the biggest names from the film industry including Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kajol, and many others.

Deepika Padukone looks ethereal; joins mom-in-law Anju Bhavnani

The Manish Malhotra show's biggest attraction was its celebrity guests, who looked their best as they arrived to cheer for the celebrated designer and his showstoppers, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani lead pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. As expected, Deepika Padukone arrived in style to cheer for her hubby Ranveer as he walked on the ramp.

The Project K actress looked ethereal in a stunning off-white net saree, which she paired with a heavily embroider halter-neck blouse in a matching shade. Deepika completed her look with a sleek top knot, diamond-emerald jewelry, and a classic red lips and winged eyeliner look. Interestingly, the popular star was accompanied by her mom-in-law Anju Bhavnani for the show, and the duo was seen enjoying the show with director Karan Johar.

Check out Deepika Padukone's pictures, below:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look pristine as they walk for Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show; Watch