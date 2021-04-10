Deepika Padukone to join Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan shooting next week? Here’s what we know

Deepika Padukone will be collaborating with SRK for the fourth time and is expected to join the shooting for Pathan soon.

has been on a roll these days especially on the professional front. The actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled, The Intern and of course, starrer Pathan. To note, Pathan will mark Deepika’s fourth collaboration with SRK after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year and fans can’t keep calm about this collaboration. And now, there is a fresh update about SRK’s much talked come back movie.

As per a recent report published in Times of India, Deepika is all set to join Shah Rukh for the shooting next week. A source was quoted saying, “A few scenes of the new schedule have in fact begun with SRK and John Abraham who had been shooting together even otherwise at YRF Studios, while work on the set is in progress and Deepika Padukone will join the shoot next week.” Meanwhile, the report also suggested that while a schedule of Pathan was going to be shot on the same floor wherein and starrer Brahmastra was shot, the plan was changed later.

Talking about the same, the source added, “A set of workers were assigned to set up the required look and ambience for a new schedule of 'Pathan' on the 'Brahmastra' floor soon after the set of the Ranbir Kapoor film was dismantled. They were being kept in a hotel every night, near Film City, so that they have minimum exposure to the outside world. Mindful of the dreadful and crazy second wave of COVID, Team Aditya Chopra felt that it might be impossible to carry out the shoot in the coming days in Film City as most other shoots there are cancelling by the day. They then decided that they should shoot this schedule of 'Pathan' instead in their own studios only.”

Talking about Pathan, the movie, which will serve as SRK’s comeback movie, will feature John in the role of lead antagonist and he will be seen locking horns with King Khan.

