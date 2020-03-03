Deepika Padukone joins Akshay Kumar & schools him for being late at event, says 'Biwi time pe pohoch jati hai'

Deepika Padukone is just as witty as Ranveer Singh and well, she proved it just about again. Find out why do we say so.

and are rightly called the power couple, and while there is no denying that, time and again, both of them also have left fans in awe of them, and rightly so. Both Deepika and Ranveer seem to be each other's first stalkers as neither of them misses out to drop a comment on each other's post, and they garner our attention every single time. And this time as well, something similar seems to have happened.

Ranveer Singh turned up late for an event yesterday afternoon, and for that, he got a nice punishment from none other than Mr. punctual . He made him do sit ups for being late, however, Ranveer's excuse was something that turned out to be out of the box as he said that his wife stays in town. And if that is not enough, he also added the evergreen excuse of Mumbai traffic. However, Deepika did not let him get away with that either as she dropped a comment on one of the videos saying, "biwi town mein rehti hai,par time pe pohunch jaati hain!"

(ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh hugs his bodyguard before jetting off to London and we wish Deepika Padukone was present as well)

Well, funny much!

Meanwhile, Ranveer was snapped at the airport as he jetted off to London, and his video from the airport has been doing the rounds as well. On the work front, Ranveer has been currently gearing up for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and will also be seen in 's Takht.

Credits :Instagram

Read More