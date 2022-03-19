Deepika Padukone is just a ‘little late’ to party on Holi; Extends warm wishes to fans

Deepika Padukone, who is currently in Spain busy shooting for her next film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, took to her social media handle and extended her wishes on the occasion of Holi with a heartfelt post. The actress hilariously said that she was a ‘little late’ to party, nonetheless, made sure to send across her wishes. Sharing a picture of a gorgeous colourful bouquet, Deepika wrote, “A little late to the party but Happy Holi everyone! #holi #festival #colour” She added her song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in the background. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actress’ post captivated her fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section with best wishes. One of the social media users wrote, “Happy holi Ma'am,” while another said, “Love u deepuuu and happy holi”.

To note, a few weeks back, Deepika jetted off to Spain to continue the shoot of Siddharth Anand's directorial. She was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. However, John along with his wife Priya Runchal returned to Mumbai within a few days. A couple of weeks back, the makers of Pathaan dropped the teaser and raised the excitement among the fans.

Deepika was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. The actress was highly praised for her performance in the film. The actress now has spy thriller Fighter in the pipeline. The film stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead role against the actress. This will be their first collaboration.

