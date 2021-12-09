Deepika Padukone is just like us when she says she loves working out only to eat more cakes; VIDEO

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of the most loved couples of Bollywood, will be soon sharing the screen space in the upcoming sports drama 83. The trailer of the film has received a lot of love from the fans and they are eagerly looking forward to its release. To note, the film will be releasing on December 24. Well, Deepika is also very popular among her fans for her fitness. She loves to keep herself fit and today she revealed why she loves it also.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a video where she showed her gym life. She hardly makes it public. In the video, we can see her doing different types of exercises and she also mentions ‘I love working out but I also do get lazy.’ The video is captioned as ‘TBH I workout so I can eat more cake!’. As soon as she shared the video, fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. She is also seen wearing a tracksuit in the video.

Earlier in the day, the actress has unarchived all of them. The actress had shared her wedding photos with Ranveer Singh back in 2018 when they got married at Italy's Lake Como.

Take a look at the video here:

On the work front, 83 is helmed by Kabir Khan and is based on India’s historic win of the World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Well, she also has Nag Ashwin’s untitled next with Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Fighter' and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Pathan’ lined up in her kitty.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next with Shakun Batra to get a title soon; Reports