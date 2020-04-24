Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Arjun Kapoor's throwback PIC from a Diwali bash is unmissable

We have come across an unseen throwback picture of Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Twitter in which they are seen posing for a selfie at an event. Check it out.

Bollywood celebrities are known for throwing lavish parties at times to mark multiple events and occasions and many instances prove the same. Be it house parties, birthday bash, or be it wedding receptions, our beloved celebs organize them and enjoy to the fullest which is evident from the various pictures and videos that get viral on social media. We have recently got hold of an unseen throwback picture on Twitter which gives us a glimpse of few B-town stars from an event.

As seen in the unseen picture, , , , and Kareena Kapoor Khan are seen posing together for a selfie. Needless to say, all of them are seen dressed in their traditional best! Arjun Kapoor looks dapper in a black outfit. Alia Bhatt is also seen flaunting black traditional attire. Deepika and Kareena, on the other hand, are seen donning golden outfits. For the unversed, this picture has been taken at a Diwali bash held at one of their residence a few years ago.

Check out the throwback picture below:

[Unseen PIC] Deepika Padukone with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor at a Diwali 2017 party pic.twitter.com/AT5CqMdx0E — Deepika Padukone FC (DeepikaPFC) March 15, 2020

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the official remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern. She will also be seen in another untitled movie helmed by Shakun Batra. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he will be collaborating with again for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He has one more movie lined up with Rakul Preet Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be seen alongside in Laal Singh Chaddha. Alia has a couple of movies lined up for this year that include Brahmastra, Sadak 2, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

