Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Anushka Sharma; Which actress has her social media game on point?

Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma enjoy a huge fan following on social media. Who among these actresses has her social media game on point according to you? Do let us know in the comments section.
July 10, 2020
When we talk about the most popular Bollywood actresses in current times, the names that immediately strike us include Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Anushka Sharma. The stunning divas have proved their mettle in acting a long time back and at the same time, are the perfect epitome for grace, style, and perfection. There is not a single event or occasion in which the three divas have failed to grab attention. They enjoy a huge fan base too.

However, the kind of fan following that they have on their social media timelines is worth mentioning here. Talking about Deepika, most of the time, she is accompanied by her husband Ranveer Singh for some candid selfies. Apart from that, the diva is seen showing off her cooking skills at times. The same goes for Kareena Kapoor Khan who made her debut on Instagram a few days back. Right from sharing pictures with husband Saif and their son Taimur, the actress does it all!

Anushka Sharma’s social media timeline includes her pictures with Virat Kohli and many other candid moments. There is no doubt that the three actresses have always left the audience engaged with their interesting stuff on social media. Now, we would like to know which actress according to you has her social media game on point. Do let us know in the comments section below:

