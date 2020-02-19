Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan’s cute banter at Femina Beauty Award makes us wonder what they’re up to; WATCH

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan had a run-in at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 and the inside video of their conversation is going viral on the internet. Check it out.

Last evening, the who’s who of Bollywood came together at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. From to , all the stars came under one roof and it was an epic evening. At the same event, and Kartik Aaryan also had a run-in with each other and got talking post it. An inside video reveals that both the Chhapaak star and Love Aaj Kal actor are having a conversation and we can’t help but wonder what the chat is about.

In the video shared on social media, Deepika is seen walking towards the paparazzi when Kartik called her name out and they got talking. The two stars can be seen engaging in cute banter with each other in the video but nothing can be heard. We can’t help but wonder what the Love Aaj Kal (2009) star is saying to the Love Aaj Kal (2020) actor. Well, seeing their cute but mute banter in the video, fans couldn’t help but root for the duo to star in a film together.

At the event, Deepika was seen sporting a chic yet stylish black gown while Kartik was seen opting for an all black look for the event. A while back, Deepika and Kartik’s airport dance act on Dheeme Dheeme had gone viral and fans were rooting to see Kartik and Deepika in a film together. A rumour also was doing rounds that Kartik might soon be working in a film with Deepika. But nothing was confirmed about the same. Interestingly, Kartik’s recent film with Sara Ali Khan is a sequel to Deepika Padukone and ’s 2009 starrer which was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. A few weeks back, at a party, Deepika and Kartik posed for photos along with and it broke the internet.

