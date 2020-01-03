Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan’s cute banter over throwback pics is bait for a director to cast them together

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan recently engaged in Instagram banter over throwback pictures. Kartik shared a collage of Deepika and his old photos and challenged filmmakers to cast them together. Deepika’s reply had an ‘Om Shanti Om’ twist to it. Check it out.

and Kartik Aaryan seem to have developed an endearing fondness that has transformed into social media banter. Earlier, Deepika and Kartik’s banter over Dheeme Dheeme hook step had taken over social media and when they danced together at the airport, it left netizens rooting for them. Now, once again, Deepika and Kartik have been engaged in a cute banter on Instagram and it has left fans extremely excited again. Memories of Deepika and Kartik grooving to Dheeme Dheeme at the airport are still fresh and now, their new banter is even more endearing.

This morning, Kartik took to Instagram story and shared an endearing collage of throwback pictures of Deepika and him. In the photo, we can see Kartik from his extremely younger days and Deepika is seen in a still from Om Shanti Om. Kartik shared it and tagged Deepika. He captioned it as, “Hai Kisi director mein dum?” Later, Deepika reshared the same story and commented, “Why these pictures though!?!?” Kartik replied to her and wrote, “Kyunki Tabse qainaat iss koshish mein lagi hai.”

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone finds her Santa in Kartik Aaryan; asks THIS as a Christmas gift from him)

Deepika hilariously left Kartik on an open-ended note with her next reply. She took cues from her Om Shanti Om dialogue and wrote, “@kartikaaryan agar aap kisi cheeze ko sachhe dil se chaaho…” Well, whatever the case might be, we’re loving this cute exchange between the Chhapaak actress and the Pati Patni Aur Woh star.

Check it out:

A few weeks back photos from a party where Deepika and Kartik were together, went viral on social media. Both Deepika and Kartik posed in the photos together and since then, fans have been rooting to see this fresh pairing on the big screen. Meanwhile, Deepika is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is the story of an acid attack survivor played by Deepika. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More