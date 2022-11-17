Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan's chemistry wins hearts at Award show; Did they confirm Aashiqui 3 rumours?

Deepika Padukone, the popular Bollywood star turned heads with her appearance at a prestigious awards show, on November 16, Wednesday. The Pathaan actress looked stunning in the white tulle skirt and monochrome shirt, as she made her entry at the event. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone entered the venue when young crowd-puller Kartik Aaryan had just made his entry and was posing for pictures. Kartik welcomed Deepika with a warm smile, and the duo posed together for pictures, to the surprise of the media, and both their fans. Did Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone confirm Aashiqui 3?

Now, the internet is going gaga over the crackling chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone, who have been rumoured to be joining hands for the upcoming project Aashiqui 3. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone is being considered to play the female lead in the prestigious project, which is the third installment in the Aashiqui franchise. The third installment was launched officially in September, this year, and Kartik Aaryan is confirmed to play the male lead in the Anurag Basu directorial. After witnessing Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's friendly exchange at the recent awards show and the electrifying chemistry shared by the pair, the fans and media are speculating that the actress is confirmed to play the female lead in Aashiqui 3. However, the makers have not officially confirmed Deepika's inclusion in the much-awaited project, yet. Check out Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone's picture: