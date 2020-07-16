  1. Home
Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Alia Bhatt; Whose cooking skills impressed you amid lockdown? COMMENT

Apart from their acting skills, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have aced their culinary skills too. Let us know in the comments section whose cooking skills among the three impressed you the most.
The indefinite lockdown that has been imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis has affected everyone’s lives too. Home has become the ultimate workplace for every individual who is now trying to balance his or her personal and professional life within the same. In the midst of all this, a few of them are trying to make their quarantine break productive and creative. So, this is what our beloved Bollywood celebs have been doing too and social media platforms are proof.

Most of them could be seen cooking some delicious food at home. The first among them is Deepika Padukone who has been trying to improve her culinary skills by preparing some amazing stuff. We surely remember the time when she prepared some midnight delicacies along with Ranveer Singh. Katrina Kaif is no less in this regard and has worn the chef’s cap amidst the lockdown period. The actress has given numerous glimpses on social media in which she could be seen cooking food along with her sister Isabelle.

Alia Bhatt is among the other Bollywood celebs who have been trying to nail some cooking skills while in home quarantine. She has also prepared some amazing stuff and has shared pictures of the same on social media. There’s no denying this fact that these divas have turned out to be wonderful cooks. Now, we would like to know your opinion regarding that particular actress whose cooking skills have impressed you the most during the lockdown period. Do leave in your comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

