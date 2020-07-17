Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra: Who do you want to see as superwoman on big screen? COMMENT

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are the leading actresses of Bollywood. But who do you think will be the best choice for the role of a superwoman. Let us know in the comments section.

Indian cinema is known to have entertained the audience for several decades and have worked on different genres over the years. From family dramas, action thriller, fantasy dramas, comedy, romance, horror, sci-fi, superhero films and others, we have seen it all. While each genre had its own impact, most of the movies/genres revolved around the male characters. However, in recent years, we have seen a change in this trend, as now the filmmakers are seen making women-centric movies with actresses playing the centre point of the story.

And as the audience has given a thumbs up to this new trend, we wonder if the ladies will be taking the silver screen as superheroines. While it is quite prominent in West, Bollywood is yet to witness its first superwoman. With several leading ladies reigning the industry, it will be interesting to see who can make the perfect superwoman of Bollywood especially among , and Jonas. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif is said to be in talks to play a superhero in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming project. Although the filmmaker is yet to begin working on the movie, Kat’s fans must be excited.

On the other hand, Deepika, who is among the top A-lister actresses in Bollywood, is known for her incredible choice of movies and her stupendous performance on the silver screen. While the Padmaavat actress always makes sure to bring something new to the table, she might prove a good option for being a superwoman.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has also played the role of a warrior on the big screen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Drona and she did a fair job with her character.

While the three ladies have immense potential to be a superwoman, who do want to see playing the role of a superhero on the silver screen among Deepika, Priyanka and Katrina. Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ Ali Abbas Zafar CONFIRMS his superhero film with Katrina Kaif; To go on the floors once the lockdown ends

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×