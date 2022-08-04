Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, upcoming films to look forward to of popular actresses

The leading ladies of the Indian Film Industry have had a jam-packed 2021 and are all set to enthral the audience with their back-to-back releases this year. Here's rounding up the five busiest actresses of the year who have a plethora of projects to offer in 2022!

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Recently, Deepika shared a new poster of the film in which she could be seen holding a gun and firing a bullet. The Siddharth Anand actioner will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. It also features John Abraham in a key role. Pathaan will hit theatres on the 25th of January, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, Deepika also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas. Deepika also has the Hindi remake of The Intern in the pipeline, where she will share screen space with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has a slew of projects lined up. She will be next seen in Phone Bhoot that features Jackie Shroff, Ishaan Khattar, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is slated to release in October 2022. She will also be sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan directorial Merry Christmas. The film is expected to release in December 2022. She also has Tiger 3 in her kitty. The film is the third instalment of the movie franchise Tiger. Starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, the film is likely to release in 2023.

One of the most talked-about movies by Katrina Kaif, Jee Le Zara is directed by Farhan Akhtar and written by Zoya Akhtar. The film will feature Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra along with Kaif.

Alia Bhatt

One of the busiest actresses this year is Alia Bhatt. From Darlings to Takht, the actress has a number of films in her kitty. Alia’s debut film as a producer ‘Darlings’ is a comedy-crime drama, she is playing lead character in the film alongside Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. While, Brahmastra is one of the biggest projects in the list of Alia Bhatt upcoming movies in which she stars alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The fantasy adventure is the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The film will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra as other leads of this film. Farhan Akhtar directorial project is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in collaboration, under the banner Excel Entertainment.

She will also star in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Karan Johar’s multi-starer film Takht is in suspense but nothing is clear yet. Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal are the lead males with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aishwarya Rai

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan: I is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel. The movie features some of the biggest names in the industry like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu. The music score is by maestro AR Rahman.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who has been away from the silver screen for quite a long time, is now prepping for her role in Chakda Xpress. In the film, the actress will be seen portraying the character of an Indian woman cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, Chakda Xpress is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami, who overcomes obstacles brought by sexist politics to achieve her goal of playing cricket for India. She became the second Indian woman cricketer to receive the Padma Shri, in 2012. The film marks Anushka's comeback to acting after four years.