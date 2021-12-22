Deepika Padukone keeps it casual as she steps out of a dubbing session and greets paps; PHOTOS

Actress Deepika Padukone has been in the headlines this week after the announcement of the title and teaser of her film Gehraiyaan with Shakun Batra. Not just this, she has been occupied with 83 promotions. Amid all this, Deepika was spotted in the city on Wednesday morning after a dubbing session. The gorgeous star seemed to be heading out after her work session at a dubbing studio and the paps seemed to have caught up with her while she was leaving.

As Deepika stepped out of the dubbing studio, the paparazzi clicked her. The star was seen clad in a casual avatar for the day. In the photos, Deepika is seen clad in a black tee with cool sunglasses. Her hair is tied up neatly in a bun as she stepped out of the dubbing studio. The Gehraiyaan star acknowledged the paps from a distance. She waved to them as she was about to sit in her car. Deepika kept her mask up amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Take a look:

Recently, Deepika received great feedback for her act in the Gehraiyaan teaser. The teaser showcased Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in an intense and complex relationship drama. The film was initially supposed to hit the theatres. However, it will not release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022.

Besides this, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She recently shot for the first schedule in Hyderabad with Prabhas. Deepika also will be seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand. She also is a part of Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

