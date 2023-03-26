Deepika Padukone keeps it 'classic' as she dons a black saree in new Insta post; Seen yet?

Deepika Padukone, the celebrated Bollywood star has created a massive stir on the internet with her stunning debut at the Oscar awards. The Pathaan actress attended the Oscars 2023 event as one of the presenters, to the much excitement of her fans and Indian film fanatics. Recently, the actress arrived with her husband Ranveer Singh and father and badminton champion Prakash Padukone for a sports award event in Mumbai. Pictures and videos of Ranveer, Deepika and Prakash Padukone shared by the paparazzi went absolutely viral on social media. However, now the actress took to her social media handle to share some monochromatic pictures from the day and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Deepika Padukone keeps it classic in these PICS

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone shared a few pictures from that day and its just stunning. Sharing a monochromatic picture, the actress shared her whole look and wrote, “Keeping it classic.” She was seen donnin an exquisite black saree from Sabyasachi. It had rusted gold embroidery on the borders, and the actress paired it with a full-sleeved black blouse with a cutout at the back. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Here are the pictures

Deepika Padukone's work front

Currently, Deepika is shooting for Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller which is helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark Deepika's first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She is also set to make her Telugu debut with the sci-fi thriller Project K. She is sharing the screen with pan-Indian star Prabhas in the film, which is helmed by Mahanati fame director Nag Ashwin.

