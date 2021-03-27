Deepika Padukone keeps it stylish in an all black look with sunnies as she steps out of dubbing session; WATCH

Deepika Padukone stepped out on the weekend to head for dubbing and when she was leaving the studio, the actress was snapped in the frame. The Chhapaak star opted for a casual look for the day.

Actress is one star who never fails to leave an impression with her style on her fans. Whether it is her casual looks or her red carpet couture gowns, Deepika makes a statement with each of her gorgeous looks. Over the past few days, we've seen Deepika flaunting comfy attire in her social media posts with Ranveer. And now, on Saturday, as she stepped out for work, Deepika opted for a chic black look that left netizens gawking.

As Deepika stepped out of a dubbing studio, she nailed her casual look in a black tee and matching tights. In the photos and video, Deepika is seen walking out of the dubbing studio in a quick fashion. She is seen carrying a black tote bag to team up with her casual look. The Chhapaak star had her hair tied up a neat bun and she added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her Saturday afternoon casual yet comfy look.

As she stepped out, paps called out her name from a distance. However, amid the rising cases of COVID 19, Deepika kept her mask on and got into the car to leave for home. She is seen sitting in the backseat as she headed home.

Meanwhile, recently, Deepika teamed up with hubby and released a fun take on the viral silhouette challenge on Instagram. Their epic video went viral on social media and fans could not stop gushing over the two. On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and Fighter with .

