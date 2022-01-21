Deepika Padukone kisses Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday looks intense in new stills from Gehraiyaan

Gehraiyaan Trailer has received a lot of love from fans since it was released on Thursday. Featuring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa in the lead, the film promises to be a complex interplay of relationships. Now, the makers of the film have shared new stills from the film that happen to weave a picture of how lives of Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, Dhairya's characters are intertwined with each other. The stills also feature Naseeruddin Shah in a pensive mood.

The Dharma Productions social media handles shared new stills in which all the actors could be seen caught in the moment during the filming of Gehraiyaan. In one of the stills, Deepika could be seen kissing Siddhant's forehead while in another Dhairya could be seen sitting on his laptop, occupied with work. In another still, that was also shared by Ananya, she and Deepika could be seen sitting at a table as they stared into space, lost in deep thought. One of the stills showcased Siddhant and Ananya hugging each other. Sharing the still with Deepika, Ananya wrote, "ur “have u seen the ‘Gehraiyaan’ trailer yet??” face !! (Link in bio) #GehraiyaanOnPrime 11th Feb @karankrkapoor."

Have a look:

Fans began showering love on the photos as they were shared on social media. Deepika and Siddhant's chemistry immediately received an overwhelming response from fans. Ananya's intense act in the trailer also left fans impressed. The film, directed by Shakun Batra, is all set to premiere on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The film is backed by Karan Johar and also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur.

