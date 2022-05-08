Deepika Padukone in kurta & palazzo set for a salon visit will cool you on this hot summer day; PICS

Deepika Padukone never fails to make her fans go gaga over her looks. Be it her airport looks or simply her salon visits, the actress makes sure to grab all the limelight whenever she steps out of her house. Well, today the Bajirao Mastani actress stepped out of her house to make a salon visit and her easy-breezy kurta and palazzo set surely got our attention. DP made sure to keep it simple yet stylish and comfy at the same time in this scorching heat.

In the pictures, we can see Deepika Padukone getting down from her car. She can be seen wearing a light blue coloured kurta which had white embroidery work on it. The actress paired it with white coloured palazzo. Deepika tied her hair in a bun and wore black coloured sunglasses. She also held a brown coloured tote bag and wore open footwear. DP smiled at the paps and looked lovely.