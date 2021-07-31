Deepika Padukone lauds Ben Stokes for taking indefinite break from cricket to 'prioritise' mental well being

England’s Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from the sport to focus on his mental well being. He has withdrawn from the home Test series against India, which was scheduled to begin on August 04. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday confirmed that all-rounder will take an indefinite break from all forms of cricket with immediate effect to "prioritise his mental well-being". After the news broke, the Ram Leela actress joined the chorus of celebrity voices speaking out in support of mental health. A longtime advocate of the importance of focusing on mental health, Deepika lauded England all-rounder’s decision. She took to her Instagram space and shared a news article on him, emphasizing on mental health, she wrote, “#MENTALHEALTHMATTERS”.

According to ECB's official statement, Stokes will be replaced by Somerset's Craig Overton."Ben Stokes has withdrawn from England's Test squad ahead of the Test series against India starting next week to prioritise his mental wellbeing and to rest his left index finger, which has not fully healed since his return to competitive cricket earlier this month," the ECB statement read.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision, and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game," it added.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles also said that Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing and that he will be given as long as he needs. Earlier, US gymnastics star Simone Biles also pulled out of the Olympics for her mental health concerns. The athlete said, "I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my wellbeing." Many Bollywood celebrities stepped forward to support her. The actress Deepika too supported her: "I hear you”.

