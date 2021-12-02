Deepika Padukone lauds Mini Mathur for her support after she praises Ranveer Singh's 83 trailer

Ever since the trailer of 83 has dropped, fans have been showering love on it. Everyone has loved the trailer so much that praises have not stopped coming in and social media is flooded with comments praising Ranveer Singh and the team. Well, the Kabir Khan directorial has been creating a lot of buzz already. Sinking in the love that her husband’s film has been receiving, Mini Mathur took to her Instagram stories to congratulate Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. What caught our eyes was the love that the actress sent back.

Ranveer Singh shared a long note yesterday thanking all his fans for loving the trailer and for their generous messages after watching the trailer. Sharing this note on her stories, Mini wrote, “Never ever before have I been witness to all that amazing love that poured in for the 83 trailer yesterday!!! Thrilled to bits for @kabirkhankk @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone and the entire cast & crew.” Sharing this in her story Deepika Padukone wrote, “None of it would have been possible without your love and support…@minimathur”.

Take a look:

83 also stars Deepika Padukone with Ranveer as his on screen wife. The film has a huge star cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Tahira Bhasin, Jiiva, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna and others. 83 will be hitting the theatres on December 24. Talking about Ranveer Singh on the work front, he is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Apart from this, Ranveer will be collaborating with Rohit Shetty for the third time for Cirkus alongside Jaqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

ALSO READ: 83 Trailer Twitter reaction: Ranveer Singh & co, Deepika Padukone's act is a 'Sure shot winner' say fans