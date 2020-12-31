Deepika Padukone leaves fans baffled as she deletes all her posts from Instagram

Deepika Padukone is currently in Ranthambore with her husband Ranveer Singh for New Year celebrations. Read on for further details.

In a shocking state of events, has deleted all her posts from Instagram. So, if you go through her profile now, it won’t show any of her pictures or videos that were shared earlier. This has left all her fans and conscious buffs baffled. The actress is currently in Ranthambore with her husband for New Year celebrations. The couple even met , , , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others after having reached there.

Well, this will surely lead to a lot of speculations as to why the actress removed all her Instagram posts. However, a few netizens have opined on some platforms that there might be a chance that her account has been hacked. In the past few weeks, many celebrities faced trouble after their social media handles got hacked by some anonymous source. Among them are Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee, Vikrant Massey, and Farah Khan Kunder.

Meanwhile, check out a screenshot of Deepika Padukone’s timeline below:

As of now, further details are awaited about the same. Meanwhile, as has been mentioned earlier, the actress and her husband Ranveer Singh will be ringing in New Year in the exotic locale of Rajasthan. On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project that also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. She will also team up with Ranveer Singh for the sports drama titled ’83 that has been backed by Kabir Khan.

