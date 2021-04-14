Deepika Padukone lights up the internet with her enchanting smile as she reminds fans to 'Breathe'; PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone has shared a set of her amazing candid photos that have left her fans and netizens in awe of her effortless beauty. Take a look.

B-Town’s powerhouse actress has been the centre of attraction on social media, courtesy her stunning posts. Right from digging out her priceless childhood pictures to sharing alluring photos with her actor husband , the Piku star has been quite active on her Instagram handle. A few ago, the stunner had sent the internet into a meltdown after she shared a throwback picture of herself as a baby calling herself as 'Indiranagar ki gundi'. And, now in her latest post, Deepika has flaunted her effortless beauty.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a couple of photos wherein she can be seen smiling as she reminds her fans and netizens to ‘Breathe.’ Sharing the amazing clicks, the actress wrote, “Breathe.” While the first and second pictures show the leggy lass sitting with her eyes closed and head down, the third click shows Deepika showing off her radiant smile. The Om Shanti Om star looked lovely in a chic white crop top and a pair of leggings. Her recent set of photos have left netizens in awe of her beauty. One of the users commented, “Gorgeous. Another said, “effortless beauty.”

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming sports flick 83 that has been directed by Kabir Khan. She will reportedly soon join for the shoot of Pathan that marks the actor’s comeback to films since the release of his film Zero in 2018. Besides this, the stunning actress also has Fighter with in her kitty.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh is in splits, Priyanka Chopra writes 'too cute' over Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood pic

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Share your comment ×