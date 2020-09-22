Deepika Padukone likely to be served summons by NCB today over alleged drugs link: Report

As per the latest reports of a news channel, Deepika Padukone may be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau today. Her name allegedly cropped up in drug chats with her manager Karishma Prakash, who also is likely to be called in by the NCB

In the latest development reported by a news channel, may get summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau after her name allegedly cropped up in chats related to the discussion about drugs with her manager Karishma Prakash. As per Times Now's report, Deepika is likely to get a summon from the NCB today. Jaya Saha, former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, already is being grilled by the NCB for the second time today. On Tuesday afternoon, Jaya was seen arriving for a probe by the NCB.

A day back, Times Now had reported alleged drug chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma about 'maal.' It was also reported that Jaya Saha may have given names to NCB after her interrogation on Monday by NCB. Reportedly, KWAN CEO Dhruv also was called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau today along with Jaya for questioning. Reportedly, certain chats were reported between Deepika and Karishma where the former allegedly asked the latter about having 'maal' and apparently spoke of Hash and weed too.

It was after these alleged drug chats that Times Now is reporting that Deepika is likely to be called in for questioning via summons by the NCB in connection to this. Further, Jaya is being grilled for the second time this week. The alleged chats reported by Times Now between Deepika and Karishma reportedly date back to 2017. As per Times Now, Jaya Saha named filmmaker Madhu Mantena Verma during her interrogation by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Further, reports also came in that the NCB is likely to issue summons to Madhu Mantena Verma as well. Jaya Saha's name first popped up in alleged drugs chats with Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by the NCB and sent into a 14-day custody.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone to be summoned by NCB this week in connection with drug angle: Report

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×