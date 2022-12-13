Deepika Padukone ‘likes’ Ranveer Singh’s strawberry printed outfit, Drops a special message
Love is in the air! Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has approved Ranveer Singh’s strawberry-printed outfit and dropped a special message for him. Have a look.
The promotions of Cirkus began with a bang soon after it was discovered that Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in Ranveer Singh's starrer film. As fans await to watch their favorite B-Town couple on screen, the makers of the film left no stone unturned to upscale their expectations by unveiling the first song of the film titled ‘Current Laga Re’. The song features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.
Deepika Padukone likes Ranveer Singh’s outfit
On Sunday, Ranveer Singh along with director Rohit Shetty and actor Varun Sharma paid a visit to Malad Masti Centre in Mumbai to promote their film. At the venue, Ranveer was wearing a strawberry-printed shirt with a pair of comfortable blue jeans.
On Monday evening, Ranveer dropped pictures wherein he can be seen donning this outfit in style. Reacting to this post, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Strawberry!” and attached a ‘face with stuck-out tongue and tightly-closed eyes’ emoticon. This emoji often conveys a sense of fun, excitement, and playfulness. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 and since then, their bond is growing stronger on a daily basis.
This post by the Gunday actor has been liked by actor Vicky Kaushal among others.
About Cirkus
Cirkus is an upcoming comedy-drama film that is slated to hit the theatres on December 23. The film is directed and produced by Rohit Shetty. The comedy-drama stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. Adding up, it also features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.
Ranveer Singh’s Work Front
In 2023, Ranveer Singh will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.
