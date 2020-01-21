Deepika Padukone looks all things stunning and classy in an all black outfit; view PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone is currently in Switzerland for an event in the city of Davos and oh boy, has she been looking gorgeous in all the looks. Check out the photos right here.

Every time is out on events, especially the ones which are spread over multiple days, it is a treat to watch her, for one, the outfits that she sports, and two, the sheer spell of charm that she casts over her fans and all of us as well. And currently, Deepika is in Davos for an event, and her outfits from Day 1 have us all gushing over her, and now, here's yet another look from today.

For the look today, Deepika decided to sport an all black look where she put together a stunning Gauchere ensemble with her Louboutin heels and along with it, she also layered it with a Prada overcoat. Her eyeliner is on fleek while the overall look was rather subtle. She paired the outfit with elegant silver jewelry and that super chic purse. Along with the look, the scenic view too has all of our attention.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks like a Goddess in an elegant purple outfit for an event in Switzerland; PHOTOS)

Meanwhile, Deepika's latest release, Chhapaak has definitely won over the audiences as far as the content and the look and feel of the film is concerned, however, it did not do as well in terms of the numbers. The movie, however, has started a dialogue about the issue of an acid attack that is.

Credits :Instagram

Read More