Deepika Padukone looks cheerful as she is spotted at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe-PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful and popular actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her acting, she is also known for her warm off-screen presence as well as her fashion sense. Recently, the Pathaan actress was spotted in Bengaluru at Rameshwaram Cafe where she was full of smiles. Check out the pictures.

Deepika Padukone spotted in Bengaluru

Recently, Deepika Padukone was spotted in Bengaluru at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Donned in a lovely black t-shirt and blue jeans, accompanied by black shades, the Fighter actress looks stunning as she all smiles at the cafe. An Instagram handle called deepikapadukoneefp posted two pictures of her. Check out.

Deepika Padukone was spotted at Mumbai airport

On Saturday morning, Deepika was clicked by paparazzi at Mumbai airport donning the same outfit she wore at the cafe. Her lovely outfit was accompanied by her casual, comfortable outfit with black shoes, dark sunglasses, and a fancy handbag. The actress had attended a private and lavish party held in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from her, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty among others also attended the event.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika was last seen in a special appearance in Atlee's Jawan. The action thriller film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra among others. Upon release, the film went on to become a massive critical and commercial success. Prior to that, she had appeared alongside SRK in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan which was also a major box-office hit.

She will be teaming up with Siddharth in the aerial action film Fighter which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release theatrically on January 25, 2024. Apart from that she will also star in the bilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. Recently, she unveiled her first look as Shakti Shetty from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Both the films will be released next year.

