Deepika Padukone looks cheerful as she steps out amid Mumbai monsoon; Gets papped post yoga session-WATCH

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has a massive fan following. Her fans eagerly wait to see pictures and videos of the actress. While Deepika herself is quite active on social media, and frequently posts updates on Instagram, fans go gaga every time the actress is spotted in the city by the paparazzi. Much to Deepika’s fans’ delight, the actress was spotted by the paparazzi on Saturday evening. She was exiting post her yoga session in Mumbai. As seasonal rains have struck Mumbai, the actress was seen with an umbrella over her head, as she made her way to her car.

Deepika Padukone steps out amid Mumbai monsoons

Deepika Padukone was spotted outside Anshuka Parwani's studio in Mumbai. She was exiting post her workout session, and was seen in a sleeveless white top, paired with black tights. The actress had her hair tight back in a ponytail, and simply wore golden hoop earrings. She seemed to be in a cheerful mood, and flashed her beautiful dimpled smile as she interacted politely with the paparazzi. The paps wished her a 'happy monsoon' and Deepika smiled and acknowledged it. The paparazzi told her that her fans have been requesting them to 'please spot Deepika ji,' and that she has been spotted after so long. Deepika grinned widely, and replied, "Spotted!" She then asked the paparazzi to be careful amidst the rains, and then bid them goodbye before getting in the car and leaving. Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, on International Yoga Day, celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani took to her Instagram to share some pictures with Deepika Padukone post their refreshing yoga session. Deepika was seen rocking black athleisure in the pictures and left her long tresses open. She was seen planting a sweet kiss on Anshuka's cheek in one of the pictures. "Happy Happy Yoga Day from my DP @deepikapadukone and me. Celebrating this beautiful day with this gorgeous Yogini," wrote Anshuka, while sharing the pictures.

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film released in theatres in January, and went on to become a smashing hit at the box-office. She will next be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

