Deepika Padukone looks chic as she leaves for Oscars 2023; Ranveer Singh sees her off at Mumbai Airport-VIDEO

Deepika Padukone has been making waves not just in India, but globally! The actress recently made heads turn at the Louis Vuitton Fashion Week, held in Paris. Now, the actress is on her way to attend the Oscars 2023 as one of the presenters, and fans can’t keep calm! A week ago, Deepika Padukone announced through a post on social media, that she is one of the presenters at the 95th Oscars, and it left fans super excited. Now, looks like the actress has jetted off to Los Angeles, where the Oscars are going to take place this year. She was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in the wee hours on Friday, and her hubby Ranveer Singh came to the airport to see her off!

Ranveer Singh came to see off Deepika Padukone at Airport as she heads for Oscars 2023

In a video shared by the paparazzi, we see Deepika Padukone getting out of her car. While we don’t get a clear glimpse of Ranveer Singh, he is seen seated in the car next to her. Looks like Ranveer accompanied her to the airport to see her off! Deepika Padukone looks uber-chic in a black turtleneck top layered with an oversized black blazer. She teamed it with a pain of flared jeans. She was seen sporting geeky glasses with her look, and accessorized with a black handbag and matching pointed-toe pumps. Deepika left her hair open, and she looked elated as she headed for Oscars 2023.

While one fan wrote, “Deepika Padukone on her way to be a Presenter at the Oscars on 12th March ! THIS IS HUGE,” another one commented, “She is heading for Oscars!” Take a look at the video below!

Deepika Padukone work front

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan, and the team recently wrapped up the first schedule. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Fighter is touted to be an aerial action thriller, the first one to be made in Bollywood. She also has Nag Ashwin directorial Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

