Deepika Padukone looks chic in denim on denim, Ananya Panday's style is on fleek as they promote Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan is all set to release on February 11. The film has been trending on social media ever since the songs and trailer has been released. Fans are in love with the chemistry of Deepika and Siddhant. However, ahead of the release, the lead actors are seen promoting the film on all platforms. The actresses took to their social handles and shared the look of their today’s promotion. Both are looking stunner.