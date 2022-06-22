Deepika Padukone looks classy in white gown, poses with Rami Malek, Yasmine Sabri at an event in Spain; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to stun all her fans with her fashion game. She had left netizens in awe of her stunning looks at the Cannes Film Festival and now she is back at yet another event in Spain looking all divine. A picture of the actress looking stunning in a white gown is going viral for all the right reasons as she poses with Rami Malek and Yasmine Sabri.

In the video, we can see Deepika Padukone dressed in an ivory white gown which had layers of frill on it. The gown had a plunging neckline and the actress looked lovely in it. She tied her hair in a bun and wore a diamond necklace with a diamond earring. She stood next to Rami Malek who wore a black suit and paired it with black shoes. Next to him stood Yasmine Sabri. Who looked gorgeous in a red gown. All three of them posing together were a delight look at.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s much-talked-about film Gehraiyaan alongside Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in Siddharth Anand’s actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Apart from this, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

