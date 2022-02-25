Deepika Padukone looks drop-dead gorgeous in black bodycon dress at Ritesh’s party for Farhan, Shibani; PICS
Advertisement
Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at Ritesh Sidhwani’s wedding bash for lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. The Gehraiyaan actress looked nothing less than drop-dead gorgeous in a black bodycon dress as she arrived for the star-studded celebration.
Take a look:
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
ew
0 REPLY