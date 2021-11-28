Deepika Padukone looks electrifying as she vibes to ‘83’ co star Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee; WATCH

Deepika Padukone dropped a glimpse of her Sunday night and it looks like the actress is totally enjoying herself. Lately, the actress has been quite active on her social media space as she treats fans to a sneak peek or two from both her personal and professional lives. While netizens and fans keep swooning over her pictures and videos, they also keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Deepika yet again took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her Sunday night.

A few hours back, Deepika took to Instagram stories and posted a boomerang video from inside her car. It should be noted that the actress gave fans a glimpse of her face for the first time after keeping it covered from the media’s gaze for a few days. For the uninitiated, for the last few days, Deepika had been covering her face from getting photographed by the paparazzi. Last Thursday and Friday, Deepika was spotted outside a studio, as she donned a cap and a mask that completely covered her face. In the video shared by Deepika tonight, she can be seen seated inside a car, and her face is slightly visible even if the space is not too well-lit.

Sharing this video, Deepika also added the popular song ‘Bijlee Bijee’ that has been all over social media recently. The song is sung by Harrdy Sandhu, who will also feature alongside Deepika in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming sports biopic, 83. Deepika captioned her Instagram story, ‘Sunday’s like…’

Apart from 83, Deepika also has Pathan and Fighter in the pipeline. Moreover, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

