Deepika Padukone looks elegant in casual outfit as she gets clicked post her shooting schedule; See Pics

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project, was recently spotted with the filmmaker in the city. Check out the pictures.

Bollywood’s mastani is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The diva has several good projects in her kitty. Amid this, she is currently working on Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. In fact, Deepika is often spotted partying with them. Not to forget, the diva stole the show at Siddhant’s starry Diwali bash that was attended by Ananya, Shakun and Ishaan Khatter.

And today, Deepika was snapped with the Kapoor & Sons director in the city. The Padmaavat star was seen sitting inside her car and was at her casual best. She can be seen donning a black top with black shades. The Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela also sported a mask amid COVID 19 pandemic. Shakun, on other hand, looked dapper in a black tee while flaunting his beard look.

The stunning actress was earlier spotted arriving at the Gully Boy actor’s residence for Diwali bash. Sharing the group picture from the party on Instagram, Siddhant wrote, “Caption’s as Untitled as @shakunbatra’s next.” To note, the Chhapaak star turned heads in a stylish shimmery white embroidered top with matching palazzo and stilettoes. To amp up her look, she opted for kohl rimmed eyes, nude lipstick and tied her hair in a bun. Needless, to say, Deepika leaves everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense each time she steps out.

Check out the pictures of Deepika Padukone as gets papped post her shooting schedule today:

On the work front, Deepika has wrapped up the Goa schedule of Shakun Batra’s film with Siddhant and Ananya. Besides this, the Om Shanti Om star will also be seen in the Bollywood remake of American comedy The Intern.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

