Deepika Padukone looks entrancing in THIS throwback PHOTO from the sets of Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses of the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the actress.
Apart from being a talented actress, Deepika Padukone is a true epitome of beauty and there is no denying this fact. The stunning diva has been ruling the hearts of the audience for more than a decade and continues doing so even now. The actress initially made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 and post that, there was no looking back for her. What followed this was a series of blockbuster hits. 

As we speak of this, we have recently chanced upon a rare throwback picture of Deepika from the sets of the movie Bajirao Mastani co-starring Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The actress looks simply entrancing in the picture as she is wearing a traditional pink-coloured outfit teamed up with a matching dupatta. She also wears a large nose ring that perfectly blends in with her attire. Well, Deepika’s look undoubtedly catches everyone’s attention here.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by ARABIC FAN ACCOUNT (deepikapadukone_arabfc) on

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently awaiting the release of the upcoming movie ’83 that co-stars none other than her husband Ranveer Singh himself. It has been helmed by noted filmmaker Kabir Khan. The actress portrays the role of Romi Dev who happens to be the wife of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. And if you are wondering who would be playing her on-screen husband, then brace yourselves to watch her being paired up opposite Ranveer Singh once again! Deepika will also feature alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in another movie helmed by Shakun Batra. It has been revealed recently that she will be collaborating with Prabhas for an upcoming movie helmed by Nag Ashwin. 

Credits :Instagram

