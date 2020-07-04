Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in a throwback PHOTO and fans cannot stop crushing over her

  1. Home
The throwback photo of Deepika Padukone is simply breath taking. The actress is seen sporting a chic dress with bold lips. The fans of the Chennai Express actress are totally crushing over the picture.
The throwback photo of Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone in a light-coloured dress and soft wavy hair will leave the fans mesmerised. The actress who featured in several blockbuster hits like, Padmaavat, Om Shanti Om, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Happy New Year. The throwback photo of Deepika Padukone is simply breath taking. The actress is sporting a chic dress with bold lips. The fans of the Chennai Express actress are totally crushing over the picture.

On the work front, the stunner featured in a super hit film, Chhapaak. The film was helmed by ace director Meghana Gulzar. The director is known for her film Raazi starring Alia Bhatt. The beautiful Bollywood actress, Deepika is expected to feature in some interesting projects in the coming future. The actress currently is spending some quality time with husband Ranveer Singh as the Coronavirus pandemic has led to filming work coming to a complete standstill. The COVID-19 crisis had led to the government imposing a nationwide lockdown. The country is slowly witnessing a unlocking and people are steadily returning to work. The state government has now allowed for shooting work to resume with strict rules in place.

Check out Deepika Padukone's picture:

The fans are hoping to see Deepika Padukone back on the big screen soon. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos from her daily activities. In a post Deepika Padukone shared on her Instagram account, she can be seen playing a tune on the piano.

