Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in a traditional saree in this throwback photo & fans are simply awestruck

The Bollywood actress looks stunning in an orange coloured saree and the fans are simply awestruck at the throwback picture of the sultry siren.
Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in a traditional saree in this throwback photo & fans are simply awestruck
The stunning actress Deepika Padukone looks breath taking in a traditional saree and the diva's followers are totally gushing over it. The Bollywood actress looks stunning in an orange coloured saree and the fans are left simply awestruck at the throwback picture of the sultry siren. Deepika Padukone is a global icon and a fashionista. The stunner never fails to impress the fans and followers with her impeccable style sense. The gorgeous Bollywood actress, Deepika Padukone is known to make heads turn with her stunning appearances.

Be it a red carpet appearance or a casual outing, the beautiful diva, Deepika Padukone will always make sure she puts her best fashion foot forward. On the work, front, Deepika Padukone was seen in the film, Chhapaak. This Bollywood film was helmed by the ace director Meghana Gulzar. The Bollywood director is best known for her film Raazi starring the talented actress Alia Bhatt. The actress, Deepika Padukone received a lot of praise for her stellar performance in the super hit drama, Chhapaak. The film was a thought-provoking drama which managed to impress the fans and audience members with its hard-hitting subject.

Check out the photo

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She pulls off sarees so well #DeepikaPadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@deepikafc) on

The film received a thundering response at the box office. Now, the gorgeous actress, Deepika Padukone is spending time at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The stunner has been sharing candid photos and videos from her daily activities at home.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

Beautiful!

