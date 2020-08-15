Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in an old candid photo from Ram Leela sets and Ranveer Singh is all hearts

Deepika Padukone is among the popular names in Bollywood and one of her most loved performances is as Leela in Ram Leela. A throwback photo of Deepika as Leela is going viral and Ranveer Singh could not stop gushing over it.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has claimed the ladder of success all by herself is . Deepika enjoys a massive fan following across the world and her performances in films like Chhapaak, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and others. However, a performance that stunned her fans was co-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. As Leela, Deepika stunned everyone with her intense acting. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial managed to impress everyone and won many awards and recognitions.

Amid all this, we recently stumbled upon a throwback photo of Deepika as Leela from the sets of Ram Leela that is bound to leave you mesmerised. In the throwback photo, Deepika is seen dressed as Leela on the sets of the film. While she was indulging in casual conversations with the crew of Ram Leela, the candid photo was clicked. The candid photo was shared by Ravi Varman on social media and it surely turned out to be a visual treat for fans.

Soon, Ranveer Singh saw the photo and was all hearts for his Leela aka Deepika in it. Fans of Deepika loved her casual and candid shot on the sets of the film but they did miss Ranveer Singh in the frame. The old photo from the sets quickly went viral on social media.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's throwback photo as Leela:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Deepika has been spending time at home with hubby Ranveer Singh. Often, the duo shares adorable photos on social media of their shenanigans at home. From cooking to cleaning to pampering herself, Deepika has done it all amid the COVID-19 lockdown. On the work front, Deepika will be seen next in Shakun Batra's next that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. As per reports, Deepika has been keeping in touch with her character amid the lockdown and prepping for her role by reading a few pages of the script every day. A recent report speculated that Shakun may be gearing up to kick off shoot in Sri Lanka in November if travel restrictions are removed. However, nothing has been confirmed. The film is slated to be released on February 12, 2021.

