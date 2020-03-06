Deepika Padukone looks mesmerising in an orange outfit on the cover photo of a magazine; Check it out

Deepika Padukone has surprised her fans with her mesmerizing look on the cover photo of a magazine for the March 2020 issue.

, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey was recently spotted at the airport looking stunning as always. Ms. Padukone opted for high-waisted straight-cut pants with a matching tee that was tucked underneath. She then layered it with a matching jacket that was left open. A pair of tiny sunnies completed her look while also adding a trendy touch. Deepika is an inspiration to many. From her stunning airport looks to her promotional looks, the actress leaves no stone unturned.

Recently, Deepika has surprised her fans with her mesmerizing look on the cover photo of Elle magazine for the March 2020 issue. The actress looks fresh posing in an orange coloured outfit with a messy hair matching up her entire look with the background. She has paired her look with golden earrings. Sharing the look, Deepika has given credit to the entire team who made the photo shoot happen. Previously, in the morning DP had shared a video in which we can see the beautiful blue sea and then appears DP's cover photo look.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone's doll version of Rani Padmaavati from film with Ranveer Singh is attention worthy; Check Out)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in '83 with , Shakun Batra's untitled with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and as per reports the actress will be paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in an Imtiaz Ali film. Recently, we came across a similar image of Deepika, but this time, it isn't her look from the red carpet at Cannes, it is a replica of her dressed as Rani Padmaavati in the movie Padmaavat.

Check out Deepika Padukone's picture here:

Credits :Instagram

Read More