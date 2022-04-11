Deepika Padukone looks like a million bucks as she gets clicked at airport in a green co-ord set; PICS

Deepika Padukone’s airport style has always been on fleek and today was no different. The paparazzi clicked Deepika as she arrived at the airport some time back. The actress opted for a classic combination of comfort and style for her airport outfit of the day. She is flying to Hyderabad to shoot the second schedule of her film with Prabhas, Project K.

In the pictures, the Gehraiyaan actress can be seen looking super chic in her casual avatar. Deepika wore a basic round-neck white tee-shirt and layered it with a green denim jacket. She rocked the denim-on-denim look as she wore a pair of matching denim pants. Deepika matched her white sneakers with her tee-shirt, and it added an interesting contrast of colours to her whole outfir. Her shoulder-length hair was kept open, and while she kept her makeup minimal, with a flawless base. She wrapped up her outfit with a suave pair of sunglasses.

Deepika smiled and waved at the paparazzi as they clicked her from a distance. Needless to say, she looked like a million bucks in her denim-on-denim avatar.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s airport pictures:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. She shared screen space with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the highly-anticipated Siddharth Anand actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. This will mark their first collaboration together. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas, and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

In other news, Deepika was recently honoured with the Time100 Impact Awards. This was the second time the Padmaavat actress was winning the prestigious award in her career. She attended the ceremony in Dubai with hubby Ranveer Singh.

