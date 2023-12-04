Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-glam as she attends Academy Museum Gala in LA with Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio

Deepika Padukone is on a roll! Earlier this year, the Bollywood actress created history as she became the presenter for the 95th Academy Awards and introduced the RRR song Naatu Naatu. Now, the actress is ending the year on a big high, having attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The Academy Museum Gala is the second-biggest stage in the world after the Oscars, which is organised by the same board.

Deepika Padukone’s look for Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone looked stunning in a blue velvet gown and minimal jewelry. She wore a one-shoulder gown with a fit-and-flare silhouette and accessorized with statement diamond jewellery. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as their idol made India proud yet again by representing the country on such a big global stage. She is the first Indian actress to be invited to the event.

A number of Hollywood celebs, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Lupita Nyong'o, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Hailey Bieber, Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, and many others, were seen posing for photographers on the red carpet at the event.

Deepika Padukone shared pictures of her look for the Academy Museum Gala on her Instagram stories. Her fans also shared the pictures on social media and showered compliments on the Fighter actress’ gorgeous look for the Academy Museum Gala.

She was recently in London, where she spent some time with her besties. Several pictures from her trip went viral on social media. Just yesterday, her friend Sneha Ramachander shared a picture in which the actress turned hairstylist for her BFF.

“Getting my Hair done by the one the only @deepikapadukone assisted by @divya_narayan4,” read the caption. Deepika also shared a series of pictures as she went out to enjoy a meal with her friends in London. She tagged them in her post and dropped an infinity symbol in the caption. In case you missed it, check it out below!

Deepika Padukone’s work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, in which she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will release on January 25, 2024.

