Deepika Padukone looks oh-so-glamorous in red, Suhana Khan-Gauri twin in black as they attend a party; WATCH

Deepika Padukone looked super glamorous in a red outfit, while Suhana Khan and mother Gauri Khan were spotted twinning in black outfits, as they attended a party. Watch...

Written by Akhila Menon Published on Oct 20, 2023   |  11:46 PM IST  |  4.8K
Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan
Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan (Credits: Manav Manglani)

Bollywood parties have always garnered the attention of cine-goers and netizens, with glamorous star appearances. Interestingly, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, star kid Suhana Khan, and her mother Gauri Khan are now setting social media on fire with their recent glam appearances at a film industry party. The Jawan actress and Bollywood's famous mother-daughter duo were seen arriving at a private bash, which was held in a famous restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai on October 20, Friday.

Deepika Padukone looks glamorous in red outfit

As always, Deepika Padukone, who is unarguably one of the most good-looking stars of contemporary Bollywood, served major good looks as she arrived for the party, in a stunning red outfit. The actress, who was seen arriving at the restaurant, flashed her million-dollar smile at the paparazzi photographers who were present there, before entering. 

Deepika Padukone opted for a red full-sleeve bodycon dress, with a jewel neckline, for the night. The Fighter actress completed her stunning look with statement golden accessories, signature red lips make-up look, a pair of matching red heels, and a free hairdo.

Watch Deepika Padukone's video from the Mumbai restaurant, below:

