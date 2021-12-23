Deepika Padukone looks pretty in pink as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of 83 release; WATCH

Actress Deepika Padukone has offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on Thursday evening ahead of the release of her film 83. 83 is all set to release tomorrow in theatres and it stars Ranveer Singh along with Deepika and many other actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani. Deepika is not just playing a part in the film but also is a co-producer. Ahead of the release, the star visited the iconic temple in Mumbai and offered prayers for the big release.

As Deepika stepped out after offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple, she was seen greeting paps from a distance. In the video, she is seen clad in a dark pink kurta with matching churidar. The gorgeous star teamed it up with golden Punjabi juttis and stunning chand balis. Deepika is seen following COVID 19 appropriate behaviour as she was spotted wearing a mask and keeping her distance from the paps. She is seen waving to the fans and photographers before leaving the area.

Take a look HERE

Last evening, a huge event for the 83 premiere was held in Mumbai where the who's who of Bollywood were present. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi, Vaani Kapoor and many others graced the red carpet event. Even the real 1983 World cup winning team including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad and many more were present.

So far, 83 has received rave reviews from Bollywood celebs. The audience will decide the fate of the film on Friday when it hits the screens. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 stars Ranveer as Kapil Dev while Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia. Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khatter, Saqib Saleen, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dhairya Karwa and many others will be seen essaying the role of cricketers. It releases on December 24, 2021.

