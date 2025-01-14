Deepika Padukone looks radiant in ethnic as she and family pose with Laxmi Agarwal in UNSEEN throwback pic from Chhapaak premiere
Laxmi Agarwal took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with Deepika Padukone and her family. See it here!
Chhapaak is a 2020 film based on the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor and activist. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Deepika Padukone as Malti, a role inspired by Laxmi's courageous journey toward justice and self-healing. Recently, Laxmi shared an unseen picture from the movie's premiere, capturing a heartwarming moment with Deepika and her family from the premiere of the film.
In the photo, Deepika Padukone dazzles in a blue sequined saree paired with a matching sequined blouse featuring a low back and plunging neckline. To finish the look, she accessorized with gold earrings, a mix of stacked kadas, and several rings. Deepika is seen posing alongside Laxmi, her father, Prakash Padukone, her mother, Ujjala Padukone, and her sister Anisha Padukone.
See the post here:
Chhapaak is a 2020 biographical drama based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Deepika Padukone as Malti, a character inspired by Laxmi, who fights for justice and raises awareness about the plight of acid attack victims. The movie follows Malti's journey through the trauma of the attack, her recovery, and her legal battles.
The star cast includes Vikrant Massey as Amol, Malti's supportive lawyer, alongside Madhurjeet Sarghi, Vishal Dahiya, and others. Chhapaak was widely praised for its sensitive portrayal of such an impactful issue and Deepika's powerful performance.
On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of her next Hindi project. On the personal front, she welcomed her first child, Dua Padukone Singh, in September 2024 with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.
ALSO READ: Azaad: Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan recalls chat with superstar about THIS movie made him want to become actor