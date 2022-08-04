Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a shimmery black saree as she attends an event in the city; PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. Her career story is a perfect example of an actress who made it big in the movie industry as she started with television commercials, modelling and background dancing, then a role in a Kannada film Aishwarya and then the big Bollywood break with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. After making headlines by being the showstopper at Mijwan 2022, the actress was the chief guest of an event organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with World Gold Council.

The event was all about celebrating those people who made a significant contribution in creating a difference. Deepika Padukone graced the event wearing a shimmering black saree and looked breathtaking. The actress carried herself very confidently and showed poise and panache. She had a one on one chat with Gaurav Kapur abbout those made a difference. She interacted with other delegates at the event as she shared a table with sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in the direct to digital release Gehraiyaan, is having a busy shoot year. The actress will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand’s directorial Pathaan. Her other projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

