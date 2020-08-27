Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a yellow saree as she attends a wedding in a throwback VIDEO

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and there is no second doubt about it. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the actress.

does not need any introduction. The quintessential diva has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for more than a decade now. She began her journey in Hindi Cinema with Om Shanti Om opposite in 2007. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career too, and now she is considered one of the most instrumental members of the film industry. However, it’s not only acting skills for which Deepika is known.

The actress has a separate fan base for her impeccable style statements and unique fashion sense. As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback video in which Deepika attends one of her friend’s weddings. There is no denying this fact that the diva looks ravishing in an embellished yellow saree teamed up with a matching blouse. She ties up her hair into a bun and wears matching accessories. Moreover, her beaming smile grabs our attention here once again.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial was released earlier this year. As of now, she awaits the release of the sports drama ’83 that also features her husband , Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others. She will also feature in Shakun Batra’s upcoming project co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. If media reports are to be believed, they will head to Goa for the shooting schedule.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone rehearsing in a throwback VIDEO makes us wish to see them in a film again

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×