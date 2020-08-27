  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a yellow saree as she attends a wedding in a throwback VIDEO

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate diva of Bollywood and there is no second doubt about it. Meanwhile, check out a rare throwback video of the actress.
Mumbai
Deepika Padukone looks ravishing in a yellow saree as she attends a wedding in a throwback VIDEODeepika Padukone looks ravishing in a yellow saree as she attends a wedding in a throwback VIDEO

Deepika Padukone does not need any introduction. The quintessential diva has been an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry for more than a decade now. She began her journey in Hindi Cinema with Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career too, and now she is considered one of the most instrumental members of the film industry. However, it’s not only acting skills for which Deepika is known.

The actress has a separate fan base for her impeccable style statements and unique fashion sense. As we speak of this, we have chanced upon a rare throwback video in which Deepika attends one of her friend’s weddings. There is no denying this fact that the diva looks ravishing in an embellished yellow saree teamed up with a matching blouse. She ties up her hair into a bun and wears matching accessories. Moreover, her beaming smile grabs our attention here once again.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 (Cr: DeepikaSouthFC on twitter) #deepikapadukone #queenofbollywood #bollywood

A post shared by ARABIC FAN PAGE (deepikapadukone_arabfc) on

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial was released earlier this year. As of now, she awaits the release of the sports drama ’83 that also features her husband Ranveer Singh, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and others. She will also feature in Shakun Batra’s upcoming project co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. If media reports are to be believed, they will head to Goa for the shooting schedule.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone rehearsing in a throwback VIDEO makes us wish to see them in a film again

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement