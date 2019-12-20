Deepika Padukone looks resplendent in a pink and white floral ensemble; See Pics

Deepika Padukone opts for a pink and white floral jumpsuit with a long veil behind & ups her style game once again.
13322 reads Mumbai Updated: December 20, 2019 05:11 pm
When it comes to fashion, Deepika Padukone is a name that comes up invariably! The tall and beautiful actress made us go weak in the knees ever since she marked her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om featuring alongside Shah Rukh Khan. With every passing film, we saw more of Deepika's style and oh boy! she is truly one of a kind. Be it her silk sarees in Chennai Express, bindi and ethnic kurtas in Piku or hippie look in Cocktail, Deepika has always remained a style icon.

Lately, DP shared a picture of herself flaunting her new haircut and the actress took over social media with her makeover. The fans are clearly not over her short hair yet and recently, Deepika dropped another gorgeous picture on her Instagram story and we can't stop gushing over her. The actress looks resplendent as she dons a pink and white floral ensemble. Deepika wore a beautiful jumpsuit with a long veil behind. She styled her hair in a ponytail and opted for neutral-toned makeup. Check it out:

Her outfit looks dreamy with flowy sleeves and boot cut pants. A perfect pick for a semi-casual or formal event, this outfit is a must in every girl's wardrobe. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chhapaak releasing on January 10, 2020. The film is based on the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. From the attack taking place to the medical treatment, unwelcoming reactions from the society, court proceedings, self-loathing, mental trauma, self-acceptance, the film narrates the story of the iron-willed survivor.

Credits :Instagram

