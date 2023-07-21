Deepika Padukone looks saree-licious in white, but Ranveer Singh’s flirtatious reaction steals spotlight

Designer Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show in Mumbai transpired on the evening of July 20. It was a star-studded event. Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who are currently promoting their film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, walked the ramp as showstoppers. Deepika Padukone was also in attendance to support and cheer for husband Ranveer. The Project K actress took to sharing new pictures of herself in a saree that she wore to the fashion show.

Deepika Padukone shared pictures in a saree

After attending Manish Malhotra’s grand fashion show, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared photos of herself in the outfit that she chose for the event. Deepika was decked up in a beautiful white saree with a detailed blouse and emerald earrings. She paired the look with a sleek bun and glam makeup topped up with a red lipstick. She captioned the picture as, “In the game of clothes, a saree will always win.”

Actor Ranveer Singh, who was the showstopper for the night, could not stop praising his wife. He commented, “Jaan lele meri …” (“Take my life”) and dropped the heart, fire and knife emojis. The fans immediately reacted by gushing over the couple’s antics. One fan commented, “you both are Perfect together.” Actress Vidya Malvade also found Ranveer’s compliment very cute.

The fans also loved Deepika’s look and dropped their appreciation in the comments. One person said, “that saree looks so beautiful on you.” Another comment read, “Tell me a better combination than Deepika Padukone and saree.”

Earlier, a video of Ranveer Singh kissing Deepika Padukone’s cheek while walking the ramp also went viral on social media. Ranveer also took his mother’s blessings who accompanied Deepika and shared a hug with director Karan Johar.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walk the ramp

The Gully Boy duo sizzled on the ramp at the prestigious event. Ranveer looked dapper in a white sherwani paired with a glittery floral printed jacket. Alia was majestic as she walked wearing a silver bejeweled lehenga, paired with a long veil embroidered with flowers. Their chemistry was palpable and Alia's grace and Ranveer's charm perfectly complemented their gorgeous Manish Malhotra ensembles. Apart from Alia and Ranveer’s family, other celebrities including Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Arjun Kapoor, Kajol and more were present at the show.

