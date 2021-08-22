Deepika Padukone looks stunning as she strike a pose in red attire; SEE PICS

has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture in red attire. Fans have been gasping and sharing a lot of heart and fire emojis in the comment section. It will not be wrong to say that the actress is looking stunning in the attire as she joins her mother-in-law's birthday celebration. Both husband and wife are trending on social media. The actress has not written anything, but just an emoji of red lips. It is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Fans have called her queen. In the photo, she is seen wearing a red colour top with a high neck and puffed sleeves. To complete the look, she wore black leather skin-fitting pants and high heels. The actress is flaunting her well-toned figure. Deepika kept her hairstyle in a messy bun and wore long earrings. The whole get-up is perfect for a dinner date. Well, later the couple also posed for shutterbugs. Their pictures are going viral on social media.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in 83 with . This will be her first film with husband after marriage. The film is a biopic on Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Moreover, Deepika has completed her shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film. It also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and Fighter with . She is shooting for Pathan with and John Abraham. Deepika also will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone says her 'biggest giggles' are with Ranveer Singh & Anisha; Reveals her 'most stylish woman'