Deepika Padukone looks stunning in the virtual world REVEALS Karan Johar as fan asks about actor on live chat

has been quite active on social media amid lockdown and in order to entertain and interact with his fans, the filmmaker has been posting a series of lockdown with Johar videos wherein we can see Yash and Roohi raiding Papa Johar’s closet and also, dismissing his sartorial choices. And today, Karan Johar decided to go live on Instagram and within minutes, the director was bombarded by a host of questions regarding his industry friends- and .

As soon as Karan went live, a fan asked Karan to talk about Deepika Padukone, and without wasting a minute, Karan revealed that he just did a zoom call with her and she looked stunning as ever. Karan said, “Deepika I love…Deepika was looking as gorgeous as ever. In fact, we just had a zoom chat with Deepika a while ago. Even in the virtual world, she looks as stunning…”Also, when a fan asked Karan Johar about Alia Bhatt, the Takht director let the cat out of the bag as he confirmed that just turned hairstylist for Alia and cut her hair amid lockdown. Yes, the filmmaker not only admitted that the actress managed to turn Ranbir into her personal stylist but also revealed that she is in a happy space during this lockdown.

On the work front, Karan Johar’s last directorial film was Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and next, he will be directing period drama Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Also, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar conducted a virtual fundraiser to help the COVID 19 warriors.

Check out the video where Karan Johar says Deepika Padukone looks as stunning in the virtual world

