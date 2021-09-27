Deepika Padukone looks like a total hit in these 'Before & After' monochrome PICS

Lately, has been quite active on social media. Apart from impressing audiences on silver screens, Deepika has turned out to be quite the social media queen who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. One of the most-followed Indian celebrities, whenever Deepika drops any photo on Instagram, her millions of fans swoon over her and flood the post with likes and comments. Today was no different as a few moments back, the actress shared a couple of stunning monochrome pictures, and the internet is a fan, yet again!

A few moments back, Deepika took to Instagram and shared two absolutely wonderful pictures for her fans. The pictures have a black and white filter on them and it only enhances and accentuates her beautiful pictures. She is seen donning black leather pants and a balloon-sleeved top, with her hair and makeup on point. The actress has also accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings. In the first picture, which is the ‘Before’ one (as per her post), it is seen that a person touches up her makeup as she patiently waits. In the second picture, Deepika is seen working her magic as she flashes her million-dollar smile, thus adding so much more to her overall look.

Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, “Before After”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which stars husband Ranveer Singh as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Apart from this, she will also feature in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-named directorial alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the actioner Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

