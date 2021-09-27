Deepika Padukone looks like a total hit in these 'Before & After' monochrome PICS

Lately, Deepika Padukone has been quite active on social media. Apart from impressing audiences on silver screens, Deepika has turned out to be quite the social media queen who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. One of the most-followed Indian celebrities, whenever Deepika drops any photo on Instagram, her millions of fans swoon over her and flood the post with likes and comments. Today was no different as a few moments back, the actress shared a couple of stunning monochrome pictures, and the internet is a fan, yet again! 

A few moments back, Deepika took to Instagram and shared two absolutely wonderful pictures for her fans. The pictures have a black and white filter on them and it only enhances and accentuates her beautiful pictures. She is seen donning black leather pants and a balloon-sleeved top, with her hair and makeup on point. The actress has also accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings. In the first picture, which is the ‘Before’ one (as per her post), it is seen that a person touches up her makeup as she patiently waits. In the second picture, Deepika is seen working her magic as she flashes her million-dollar smile, thus adding so much more to her overall look. 

Sharing these pictures, Deepika wrote, “Before After”. 

Take a look: 

On the work front, Deepika will soon be seen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which stars husband Ranveer Singh as former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. Apart from this, she will also feature in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-named directorial alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the actioner Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Comments
Anonymous : where is deepika everything has class, brilliance. husband, family, party,joy, everything is wonderful
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : SHE IS QUEENVEER DEEPIKA PADUKON
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : hey maa
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : geez wtf
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPS,BEAUTY GUDIYA WOMAN
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : A happy, loved and pampered woman , DEEPU!
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen of Hearts Deepika!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepika, you are a wonderful actress, an example daughter, an amazing wife and a great actress and lady!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Sweet Deepika.
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : shes so ugly
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : A beautiful, determined, ambitious woman. A wife and a wonderful daughter and loved enormously by her husband, as well as by the whole Bhavnani & Padukone family. A philanthropic lady who assumes certain responsibilities towards society. A mind that calmly invests in opportunities and development. Last but not least, an exceptional athlete, model and actress who constantly attracts the public, who rightly pampers her with the magic word "QUEEN"!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : beautiful always
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : beautiful always
REPLY 2 6 hours ago
Anonymous : one beautiful lady
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : WONDERFUL GUDIYA,DEEPU!
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Stunning Lady!
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : In fact, as she noticed the pinkvilla platform which is somewhat against the Deepika person, we, her fans, are in a hurry with positive posts because we love everything about Deepika today. We love her husband who loves her like a Queen, we love family her whole Padukone-Bhavnani, we love her movies and we will love her children at the right time. This phenomenon created Deepika and we are hearts and souls with her and her husband! thank you,
REPLY 3 6 hours ago
Anonymous : shut up
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Envy hurts that's why you want her fans to shut up. DP a real success!
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : What envy on the happiness of the beautiful Deepika. The envious ones ask to silence her fans. It is a great pain on the happiness, the success and the beautiful marriage that belongs to queen DEEPS!
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Ugh... ugly as ever... someone give her maal!!
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful woman
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : GORGEOUS QUEEN!
REPLY 2 7 hours ago
Anonymous : aunty
REPLY 0 7 hours ago
Anonymous : back to modelling
REPLY 0 8 hours ago

